COMINGUPROSES

Colton Underwood announced as the next 'Bachelor'

EMBED </>More Videos

Diane Macedo has the story on Colton becoming the next "Bachelor."

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Colton Underwood's tears may have finally ended on "Bachelor in Paradise," but this winter the river will flow again when he's the new "Bachelor."

The big announcement was made Tuesday on "Good Morning America."


"Bachelor Nation" was first introduced to Colton when he appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of "The Bachelorette."

The NFL Free Agent revealed to her that he is a virgin. He also revealed that he had went on a date with her friend Tia Booth from Arie Luyendyk's season of "The Bachelor." That quickly became a central "drama" of his plot line that season.

Colton was eventually eliminated after his hometown date, coming in fourth place.

Shortly after his heartbreak on the show, he appeared on "Bachelor in Paradise," where Tia was waiting for him. After some reluctance on his part to commit, they rekindled their relationship. Yet just a short time later, he called it quits.



He told Tia that he gave it his best shot. It seemed as though the chemistry just wasn't there for him.
Watch the breakup below:


Now, he's ready to give it a third try, but as "The Bachelor" in January 2019.

Colton grew up in Washington, Illinois, but now his family resides in Aurora, Colorado. The 26-year-old attended Illinois State University. He has played for the San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Oakland Raiders as a linebacker on their practice squads.

He's a tall drink of water at 6'3" and approx. 250 lbs. of muscle. If that's not enough to get at least 25 (or maybe more) women excited to battle for his affections, he is also the founder of the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation. He formed the foundation in 2015 in honor of his young cousin who has Cystic Fibrosis.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe bachelorcominguproses
COMINGUPROSES
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
Grocery Joe, Jordan, steal the 'The Men Tell All' show
Becca selects her final 2 men after Fantasy Suite dates
More cominguproses
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Actors defend 'Cosby Show' regular's 2nd job at Trader Joe's
Spotify offering perk for college students
J. Cole brings together 19 acts for his Raleigh Dreamville Festival
Bill Clinton plays Aretha Franklin's 'Think' during funeral
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Some Carrboro residents want the town to change its name
Child killed by float in Colorado parade
'Serial rapist:' Bill Cosby's star on Walk of Fame vandalized
Watch 7-year-old's reaction to 1st earthquake
September may be the best time to book holiday travel
Actors defend 'Cosby Show' regular's 2nd job at Trader Joe's
Gordon strengthens, expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane
TIME LAPSE: Tropical Storm Gordon rolls into Florida
Show More
Duke debates reparations for slavery as Confederate controversies continue
Male doctor apologizes for saying female doctors 'do not work as hard'
Exclusive: Family of Raleigh man wants answers in mysterious death
I-40 Fortify project virtually done but remains a work zone for miles
Authorities search for bear with head stuck in jar in western NC
More News