COMINGUPROSES

Chris Harrison on Colton: 'I don't know if he's ready' to be 'The Bachelor'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Chris Harrison about Colton being the next "Bachelor."

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Colton Underwood is set to be our next Bachelor, but is he ready for the gig?

We asked the rose master Chris Harrison his thoughts on Season 23's upcoming Bachelor.

"I don't know if he's ready and I think that's one of the great and interesting things about him that will make him a good Bachelor," Harrison said. "He says he's ready, he thinks he's ready, but is he? I don't know that."

Harrison went on to say that part of his job as the host of the show and a producer is to "push" him. He also added that Colton has a lot of "layers" to him which he thinks will make it a great season to watch.

At the end of the day, he's hoping that Colton can find his perfect match.

"Maybe he's more ready than any of us know and he gets engaged, we just don't know," Harrison said.

One thing you won't see on night one, or pretty much any night, of Colton's season? Tia Booth.


"Everyone can relax," Tia will not be back to try and win Colton's heart. Harrison admitted viewers were fatigued by the storyline and said that both have moved on.

"I think she wanted something that wasn't there, there wasn't the chemistry, they just didn't have that thing," Harrison said.

Who knows, maybe she could be our next Bachelorette depending on how Colton's season plays out.

Read more about Colton HERE.

Season 23 of The Bachelor is set to premiere in January 2019. In the meantime, you can watch Grocery Store Joe from "The Bachelorette" and more notably Bachelor in Paradise on Dancing with the Stars.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe bachelorcolton underwoodchris harrisoncominguproses
COMINGUPROSES
'Bachelor in Paradise' betrayal? Bombshell after finale
Colton Underwood is the next 'Bachelor'
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
More cominguproses
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Live' EP Michael Gelman now a Guinness World Record holder
Download the ABC11 App and Get Your Local News Now
'Bachelor in Paradise' betrayal? Bombshell after finale
Calling all actors! How to audition for an ABC talent deal
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Watch live Florence flooding coverage: Tornados touch down in NC
Chick-fil-A opens on Sunday to help Garner evacuees during Florence
Waterspout comes ashore, becomes a tornado in Myrtle Beach
Florence flooding: Drone footage shows hurricane damage in Wilmington area
Flooded Wilmington picking up pieces after Florence's devastation
NC road closures: See where Florence has affected highways
SCHOOL CLOSINGS LIST: Florence updates for the week
Price gouging complaints being investigated
Show More
New Bern flooding: Aerial footage shows extent of Florence's damage
Florence updates: 17 dead, including 11 in NC
Evacuations issued in Cumberland County; list of area shelters
Cape Fear River at flood stage, expected to pass Matthew
Donations needed for animals displaced by Hurricane Florence
More News