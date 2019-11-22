Arts & Entertainment

Comedy legends Burnett, Tomlin, Newhart, Lear and Reiner celebrated by Paley Center for Media

BEVERLY HILLS -- The Paley Center for Media honored five true television comedy legends: Norman Lear, Carl Reiner, Bob Newhart, Lily Tomlin and Carol Burnett.

"It's all of us together and that really makes me happy," said Burnett.

Burnett knows the power of the laughter. She's been creating it for most of her life.

"It takes us away from some of the terrible things that are happening in the world today, even if it's just for a moment," said Burnett.

At 90, Newhart still does stand up. He's also been a part of hundreds of hours of bringing laughter to television comedy.

"It gets you past those moments, those dark moments," said Newhart. "And I think it's as important as breathing, I really do."

Tomlin also has a long history on television purely she feels laughter is a powerful force.

"Laughter is renewing. It gives you-it brings you back to reality and to hope and to something stabilizing," said Tomlin. "It makes you realize how fruitless it is to be stupid or harsh or ugly."

Proceeds from this event will go to support the creation of The Paley Center's comedy collection, which will celebrate eight decades of comedic moments in television.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcomedyaward
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen suspects face death penalty in Johnston Co. armed robbery
Drive-by gunfire, crash shut down Durham street; 1 in custody
Police investigate after body found on Hope Mills bridge
Durham tow truck driver arrested for shooting SUV owner
Cool temps, scattered showers possible during parade
Raleigh Christmas Parade 2019: Everything you need to know
Hoke County deputies arrest man sought in Raeford homicide case
Show More
'Diamond' traffic pattern coming to I-40 Airport Blvd exit
Don't eat romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California: FDA warning
Mom arrested months after 3-year-old fell to his death
Don't be a victim of shimming. Look out for these red flags.
Temporary program strands some NC immigrants for decades
More TOP STORIES News