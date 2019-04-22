Arts & Entertainment

'Avengers' star Scarlett Johansson, 'SNL' star Colin Jost engaged after 2 years of dating

In this April 22, 2019, file photo, Colin Jost, left, and Scarlett Johansson arrive at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Congratulations are in order for a private but well-known Hollywood couple: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged!

Johansson's publicist Marcel Pariseau confirmed the happy news to the Associated Press on Sunday.

The 4-time Golden Globe nominee is best known for her role of Natasha Romanov/Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Black Widow is the only female hero among the six core Avengers. Jost recently appeared on the red carpet with his then-girlfriend for the release of "Avengers: Endgame."

PHOTOS: Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost and more on the red carpet at the 'Avengers: Endgame' premiere


Jost is best known as the co-anchor on the "Weekend Update" segment on "Saturday Night Live." His fiancee is a member of the elite "Five-Timers Club," people who have hosted the sketch-comedy series at least five times.

The couple has been together for two years. Pariseau said they haven't yet set a wedding date.

WATCH: Six core Avengers talk 'Endgame' in April before film's release
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the cast of ''Avengers: Endgame'' discuss the new Marvel epic and get a first look a scene from the film courtesy of ''Good Morning America.''



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritysnlmarvelscarlett johanssoncelebrity engagements
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver known for STAYUMBL plate misses Wake Co. court date
Raleigh cracks top 10 for worst mosquito cities, Orkin says
Police: Officer shot armed man near Raleigh apartment
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Fayetteville home
Lidl to open stores in Raleigh, Cary by spring 2020
Passenger-only ferry now sailing between Hatteras and Ocracoke
Raleigh man stunned after student loans paid off by graduation speaker
Show More
Ford is cutting 7,000 white-collar jobs
NJ police officer pins teen, punches him in head on video
RDU opens 2 new TSA checkpoints
Children are not eating enough seafood, doctors say
Suspect in custody after 1 officer killed, 2 injured near college
More TOP STORIES News