Couple gets engaged at PNC Arena during Jonas Brothers concert

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- During the Jonas Brothers concert in Raleigh, a couple got engaged on the stage.

The Jonas Brothers were performing Wednesday night at PNC Arena. It's a concert that one couple will surely never forget.



Brittney Overstreet of Charlotte was shocked when the band invited her on stage. They asked her who she came with, and she told them her boyfriend. So the band invited him on stage too.

Once on stage, Overstreets boyfriend popped the question...and she said yes!

