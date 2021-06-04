tom cruise

'Mission: Impossible 7' set temporarily shuts down due to positive COVID test results

EMBED <>More Videos

COVID-19 spurs shutdown of 'Mission Impossible' set

LONDON -- Paramount Pictures on Thursday temporarily shut down production on the British set of Tom Cruise's seventh "Mission: Impossible" film after someone tested positive for coronavirus.

"We have temporarily halted production on 'Mission: Impossible 7' until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing," a Paramount spokesperson said in a statement. "We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation."

The company provided no further details.

EMBED More News Videos

"I don't ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don't do it you're fired!" Tom Cruise, lead actor of the upcoming film "Mission: Impossible 7," was heard reprimanding crew members for reportedly not adhering to social distancing measures, the UK's Sun newspaper reported.



In December, Cruise launched an expletive-laden rant at colleagues on the "Mission: Impossible" set, after he reportedly spotted two crew members violating social distancing rules. In audio released by the Sun tabloid, Cruise can be heard warning that anyone caught not following the rules to stay at least 2 meters (more than 6.5 feet) away from others will be fired.

The film, which paused production for months early last year along with the rest of the film industry when the coronavirus pandemic took hold, is scheduled to be released in 2022.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovie newscoronavirustom cruise
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOM CRUISE
Tom Cruise reportedly scolds film crew for COVID violations
No quarantine for Tom Cruise, filming can resume for 'MI7'
'Top Gun' sequel put on hold until 2020
TOP STORIES
Durham Bulls pitcher hit in the head by batted ball
Duke Basketball to introduce Jon Scheyer as next head coach
Raleigh baseball player injured in boating accident
Experts say kids should get COVID vaccine when they can
Live radar: Showers & storms moving through NC
Low-income Raleigh residents feeling the crunch of real estate boom
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Competition Ribs
Show More
Community neighboring NC State fairgrounds fear parking lot plans
Staal scores in OT, Hurricanes beat Lightning in Game 3
Wake County deputy has 2nd surgery, suspect appears in court
Troubleshooter helps woman who had been waiting 220+ days for unemployment
WEATHER: Rain moves through central North Carolina
More TOP STORIES News