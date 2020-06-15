emmys

Creative Arts Emmys go virtual for 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic

Emmy award statuettes are seen during the 2017 Governors Ball Press Preview at The Los Angeles Convention Center on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images, File)

LOS ANGELES -- The 2020 Creative Arts Emmys will take place as a virtual event this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Television Academy announced Monday.

The format of the event is still in development, the Academy said, but the reimagined program will take place over the course of several nights in September. The Academy will also forgo the Governors Ball events that typically follow both the Emmys and Creative Arts Emmys.

The Creative Arts Emmys honors artists and craftspeople in technical, design and other categories across all genres.

There was no similar update about the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast, which is scheduled to air on ABC on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. The Academy said in a statement that it and ABC "are committed to delivering a show that honors television's unparalleled role throughout 2020 in bringing people together during a worldwide pandemic as well as acknowledge and support the unprecedented national and global demand for social justice and equality."

The Academy also announced a $1 million donation to The Actors Fund COVID-19 Relief Fund to support those in the industry who continue to be impacted by the pandemic.

"This has been an incredibly challenging time for our industry; and though we are now making plans to get back to work, we know there are many still suffering from the work stoppage caused by the coronavirus," Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said in a news release. "As we strive to do the right thing for our community with these changes to our annual events, the Television Academy is also pleased to support those still in need with a $1 million donation to The Actors Fund COVID-19 Relief Fund."

Scherma added: "As the industry reemerges, we will continue to support our more than 24,000 members and our community through this donation and our Academy's programs and resources."
