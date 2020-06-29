Critics Choice Real TV Awards announced: Full winners list

The Critics Choice Association and nonfiction producers' organization NPACT revealed the winners for the second annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards on Monday, recognizing outstanding nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the awards were announced virtually with acceptance videos from winners of each category posted on the Critics Choice YouTube page.
Disney+ docu-series "The World According to Jeff Goldblum" took home the award for best structured series.
"I wanted to say a full-throated and wholehearted thank you. It's a humbling honor," Goldblum said in his acceptance speech.
"Jeopardy!" nabbed two awards, with "Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time" taking home the award for best game show and Alex Trebek winning best show host. ESPN's "The Last Dance" won best sports show, while Hulu's "Hillary" took home the prize for best limited documentary series. ABC's Shark Tank was honored with the award for best business show.
Competition Series
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
LEGO Masters (Fox)
Making It (NBC)
Survivor (CBS)
Top Chef (Bravo)
Competition Series: Talent/Variety
WINNER: The Voice (NBC)
American Idol (ABC)
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
La Voz (Telemundo)
Songland (NBC)
Unstructured Series
WINNER: Cheer (Netflix)
Couples Therapy (Showtime)
Intervention (A&E)
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked! (VH1)
We're Here (HBO)
Structured Series
WINNER: The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)
Encore! (Disney+)
Prop Culture (Disney+)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Shark Tank (ABC)
Business Show
WINNER: Shark Tank (ABC)
Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox)
The Profit (CNBC)
T-Pain's School of Business (Fuse)
Undercover Boss (CBS)
Sports Show
WINNER: The Last Dance (ESPN)
Blackballed (Quibi)
Cheer (Netflix)
Last Chance U (Netflix)
Peyton's Places (ESPN+)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Crime/Justice Series
WINNER: Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)
Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)
The Innocence Files (Netflix)
The Pharmacist (Netflix)
Trial by Media (Netflix)
The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)
Ongoing Documentary Series
WINNER: Frontline (PBS)
Abstract: The Art of Design (Netflix)
The Circus: Inside the Craziest Political Campaign on Earth (Showtime)
Last Chance U (Netflix)
POV (PBS)
Limited Documentary Series
WINNER: Hillary (Hulu)
Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)
Cheer (Netflix)
Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)
The Last Dance (ESPN)
Trial by Media (Netflix)
The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)
Short Form Series
WINNER: Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple)
Comeback Kids (The Dodo)
Creating Saturday Night Live (NBC)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes (Comedy Central)
The Impossible Row (Discovery)
While Black with MK Asante (Snap)
Live Show
WINNER: Chasing the Cure (TNT)
Build (Yahoo)
Live PD (A&E)
Talking Dead (AMC)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
Interactive Show
WINNER: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
Chasing the Cure (TNT)
Enamorándonos (Univision)
Talking Dead (AMC)
Culinary Show - TIE
WINNER: Chopped (Food Network)
WINNER: Top Chef (Bravo)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
Tournament of Champions (Food Network)
Ugly Delicious (Netflix)
Game Show
WINNER: Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (ABC)
25 Words or Less (Fox/Syndicated)
Brain Games (National Geographic)
Cash Cab (Bravo)
Mental Samurai (Fox)
Travel/Adventure Series
WINNER: Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)
Expedition Unknown (Discovery)
Extinct or Alive (Animal Planet)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic)
The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)
Animal/Nature Show
WINNER: Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC America)
Dodo Heroes (Animal Planet)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Nat Geo WILD)
Crikey! It's the Irwins (Animal Planet)
Serengeti (Discovery)
Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show
WINNER: Queer Eye (Netflix)
The Goop Lab (Netflix)
Making the Cut (Amazon)
Next in Fashion (Netflix)
Project Runway (Bravo)
Relationship Show
WINNER: Love Is Blind (Netflix)
90 Day Fiancé (TLC)
Are You the One? (MTV)
Black Love (OWN)
Couples Therapy (Showtime)
Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show
WINNER: A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)
Celebrity IOU (HGTV)
Home (Apple TV+)
Home Town (HGTV)
Selling Sunset (Netflix)
Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series
WINNER: Queer Eye (Netflix)
Making the Cut (Amazon)
RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)
Crikey! It's the Irwins (Animal Planet)
Female Star of The Year
WINNER: Dr. Sandra Lee - Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)
Nicole Byer - Nailed It! (Netflix)
Dr. Orna Guralnik - Couples Therapy (Showtime)
Gwyneth Paltrow - The Goop Lab (Netflix)
Michelle Visage - RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Monica Aldama - Cheer (Netflix)
Male Star of The Year
WINNER: Jerry Harris - Cheer (Netflix)
The Fab Five - Queer Eye (Netflix)
Trevor Noah - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes (Comedy Central)
RuPaul Charles - RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Hasan Minhaj - Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)
Kevin Hart - Kevin Hart: What the Fit (YouTube Originals)
Show Host
WINNER: Alex Trebek - Jeopardy! (CBS Television Distribution)
Will Arnett - Lego Masters (Fox)
RuPaul Charles - RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Jeff Goldblum - The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney +)
Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler - Making It (NBC)
Jeff Probst - Survivor (CBS)
Critics Choice Real TV Peer-Voted Awards
Outstanding Achievement In Nonfiction Programming By a Network or Streaming Platform
WINNER: Netflix
A+E Networks
HBO
National Geographic
PBS
TLC
Outstanding Achievement In Nonfiction Production
WINNER: Raw TV
Anvil 1893 Entertainment
Big Fish Entertainment
Florentine Films
Kinetic Content
Smart Dog Media
