Arts & Entertainment

Stephen Curry, LeBron James, others react to shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle

EMBED <>More Videos

NIPSEY HUSSLE SHOOTING: Hollywood is on social media expressing an outpouring of love, sadness, and respect for the rapper.

By Julianne Herrera
LOS ANGELES -- The death of rapper Nipsey Hussle outside his Los Angeles store has sparked an outpouring of emotion on social media.

Everyone from NBA superstars to A-list rappers is expressing condolences and grief on their various accounts.

Warriors' Stephen Curry tweeted about the shooting, right before tipoff of a game against the Hornets, before reports came out that Hussle had not survived.



LeBeon James also tweeted, but was more certain of the rapper's alleged death:



Drake, Rihanna, and countless others in the hip-hop community are responding with sadness, love, and respect.







Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesdeadly shootinglebron jamesfatal shootingrapperlapdcelebrity deathssocial mediatwitterinstagramstephen curryinvestigation
TOP STORIES
Security officer stabbed at Macy's at Southpoint mall in Durham
Michigan State takes down Duke 68-67, advances to Final Four
Volunteer firefighter, 17, dies after ATV crash in Johnston County
Person to be charged following racist vandalism acts at UNC
Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 others wounded in shooting at LA store
Freeze warning issued as cold air moves in Sunday night
Police investigating after man shot to death in Durham
Show More
Last Nash County inmate escapee caught in South Carolina
Man charged with DWI, child abuse in Wake Forest crash
Holocaust survivor to visit national museum with high school students
Former VP Joe Biden defends his behavior with women
USC student kidnapped and killed after getting into wrong car
More TOP STORIES News