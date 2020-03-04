Arts & Entertainment

CW series 'The Lost Boys' casting paid extras in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolinians who dream of stardom have the chance to be cast in an upcoming television pilot.

The Lost Boys, a new CW show, will start filming on the North Carolina coast on Tuesday, March 10 and will continue to film through the end of March.

RELATED: 200 extras needed for 'The Lost Boys' pilot in Carolina Beach

According to a news release from casting agency TW Cast and Recruit, extras of all ages will be paid $64 for eight hours of work, plus time and a half for every hour after that. Those applying must be available for 10 to 12 hours on weekdays, with some days extending longer than 12 hours.

Available extras roles include pedestrians, EMTs, joggers, surfers and fishermen.

TW Cast & Recruit said all applicants must be Wilmington locals.

The Lost Boys is an adaptation of the 1987 horror movie of the same title. In the show, two brothers learn the sinister reason the kids in a seaside town never grow up.

According to ABC-affiliate WWAY, the CW originally ordered a pilot for the series in 2018, but the show didn't make the 2019-2020 lineup. Show creators reworked the script, hired a new cast and moved filming to Wilmington from California.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwilmingtontelevision
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake County novel coronavirus patient traveled through RDU
Man dies from shooting at Garner apartment complex: Police
NC Super Tuesday Election Results
Cooper, Forest set up November showdown for governor
Cal Cunningham to challenge Sen. Thom Tillis in U.S. Senate race
Elizabeth Warren's future uncertain after Super Tuesday loss in home state
Protesters interrupt former VP Joe Biden's speech in LA
Show More
Clayton principal: NCCU athlete's death is a 'devastating blow'
Raleigh homeowner loses $1,500 to driveway scam
Bloomberg to reassess after disappointing results: AP source
Joe Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
Children at lower risk for severe novel coronavirus symptoms
More TOP STORIES News