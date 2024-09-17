'Dancing with the Stars' season 33 premiere: Everything to know

"Dancing with the Stars" season 33 premieres Tuesday night.

The new season welcomes a new cast of stars to the ballroom who are vying for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will return as well as co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough.

In a series first, the finale episode will have five couples competing for a chance at winning the coveted "Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy."

Here's everything you need to know about the new season before the stars hit the dance floor.

When does the new season premiere?

The competition kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the season premiere of 'Dancing with the Stars'?

Tune into ABC and Disney+ for the live premiere. You can also stream it the next day on Hulu.

What celebrities are competing on 'Dancing with the Stars'?

Stars who are competing this season include "Real Housewives" star Phaedra Parks, former NFL player and two-time Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola, former "Bachelor" star Joey Graziadei, Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher, actress Chandler Kinney and Anna Delvey, the notorious so-called "fake heiress" whose financial crimes and lavish lifestyle inspired the Netflix show, "Inventing Anna."

More stars include actor Eric Roberts, model Brooks Nader, "Family Matters" actor Reginald VelJohnson, "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Tori Spelling, former "Bachelorette" star Jenn Tran, NBA star Dwight Howard, and Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik.

See who they're paired with here.

What dances can we expect to see?

For their first dance on the show, some of the dances that the stars will perform include the cha cha, salsa, foxtrot, tango and jive.

See what everyone will be dancing during the premiere here.

How are the stars preparing?

Leading up to the premiere, the stars have been busy in the ballroom working on their dance routines.

The stars and their pro partners have kept fans updated on social media with fun videos from dance practice and more.

Who won last season?

Actress Xochitl Gomez and her dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy won the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy last season.

It was Chmerkovskiy's third time winning. See which dance pros have won the Mirrorball trophy here.

