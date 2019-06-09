Darius Rucker raises over $2M for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Darius Rucker, the artist known for songs like "Wagon Wheel", and for his role as pianist in Hootie & the Blowfish, announced Thursday on Facebook that he has raised over $2 million for children's cancer research.Rucker has reportedly been raising money for the last 10 years, ever since he visited St. Jude Children's Research Hospital."10 years ago I visited St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and knew I wanted to do everything I could to help those kids and the amazing doctors who work tirelessly to find cures. Because of all of YOU, my friends, we've raised over 2 million dollars for them. Thank you for coming out to #DariusandFriends and see y'all next year," the Facebook post read.The money raised surpassed the $2 million mark this week after a golf tournament and silent auction Tuesday morning, and the artist's annual "Darius and Friends" concert, which was held Monday night.