Arts & Entertainment

Folk singer David Olney, 71, dies on stage during performance in Florida

Folk singer-songwriter David Olney died on Saturday after suffering an apparent heart attack during a performance in Florida, according to a statement on his website. He was 71.

Amy Rigby, who was also on stage with Olney at the 30A Songwriters Festival, shared his passing on Facebook saying:

"Olney was in the middle of his third song when he stopped, apologized and shut his eyes," Rigby wrote. "Scott Miller had the presence of mind to say we needed to revive him. Doctors in the audience and 30A folks were all working so hard to get him to come to."


Olney's website describes him as a key member of Nashville's music community. He moved to Nashville after studying English at the University of North Carolina.

The website says his music was recorded by other notable musicians such as Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris.

Olney is survived by his wife and two children, according to the statement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnashvillefloridafloridauncmusic newsobituaryfolk music
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A Cold Blast Tonight
North Hills J.C. Penney to close in April
14-year-old found shot near Durham apartment
2 police officers die after Hawaii shooting
NC father charged after tackling student during wrestling tournament
Man arrested in NJ, accused of breaking into ex's home in Garner
Lanes reopen after crash on I-40 W in Raleigh
Show More
Loud noise reported as military aircraft fly from RDU
LIST: Ways to celebrate MLK throughout Triangle this week
How to avoid 'Expiring License' scam for Microsoft users: BBB
NAACP acknowledges actions, but thinks RPD still crossed line in arrest
Police investigating after man shot twice in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News