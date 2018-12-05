ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Deck the walls! DPAC to give away free posters

DPAC offering free posters.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Here's a chance to bring home a piece of your favorite musical.

The Durham Performing Arts Center is announcing a poster print giveaway.

DPAC announced on Twitter that it's giving away about 400 posters just in time for the holidays.


Stop by the Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina ticket center Thursday and Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for a complimentary poster.

The one-of-a-kind posters are made by Hatch Show Print out of Nashville, Tennessee.
