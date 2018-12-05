Deck the walls! DPAC to give away free posters

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Here's a chance to bring home a piece of your favorite musical.
The Durham Performing Arts Center is announcing a poster print giveaway.
DPAC announced on Twitter that it's giving away about 400 posters just in time for the holidays.
POSTER GIVEAWAY just in time for the holidays. Stop by our Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina Ticket Center tomorrow (Dec, 6) and Friday (Dec 7) from 10am-2pm for complimentary @hatchshowprint posters. They are one-of-a-kind and make great stocking stuffers! pic.twitter.com/XQhZCfuPsP— DPAC (@DPAC) December 5, 2018
Stop by the Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina ticket center Thursday and Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for a complimentary poster.
The one-of-a-kind posters are made by Hatch Show Print out of Nashville, Tennessee.