'Die Hard' coming back to theaters

'Die Hard' coming back to theaters. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on November 10, 2018.

The original "Die Hard" is coming back to theaters.

The popular film, which is widely considered to be the best Christmas action movie ever, is blasting back onto the big screen.

It's to mark the 30th anniversary of the film's release.

The Bruce Willis movie will play in more than 700 theaters Sunday and again on Wednesday, November 14th.

You can see the movie in our area at the Regal Brier Creek Stadium 14 and Regal North Hills Stadium 14 in Raleigh along with Regal Crossroads Stadium 20 in Cary.

Click here for a full list of participating theaters.
