Dino Safari organizers say sales have been 'unprecedented' as attendees complain about wait times

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Organizers of the Dino Safari attraction at the N.C. State Fairgrounds say "unprecedented sales and interest" have led to changes for the event.

It comes as some attendees are complaining about long wait times.

"We've been in line since 6:10pm.. it's now 7:40pm," one person wrote on the event's Facebook page.

"Why did we buy tickets for a reserved time and are waiting hours to get in?! We've been in line for 45 minutes and have a LONG way to go," another said.

"Dino Safari is so appreciative of all the enthusiasm; however, in order to prevent extensive wait times, on-line purchases are now required," organizers said in a news release on Saturday. "This will help better accommodate all those wishing to attend in a timelier fashion."

Dino Safari previously extended hours of operation and extended the event's date until March 7.

"Dino Safari will continue to monitor ticket sales and wait times and adjust accordingly to provide the best possible experience," the news release said

Dino Safari is a drive-thru attraction that features 40 giant moving dinosaurs.
