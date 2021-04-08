disneyland

Disney announces opening date for Avengers Campus at California Adventure

Disney releases first look at Avengers Campus

LOS ANGELES -- Avengers Campus, the new land coming to Disneyland's California Adventure park, will open on June 4, the park announced Thursday.

The Disney Parks Blog described what fans can expect in a post Thursday: "At this fully immersive land inside Disney California Adventure park, you will be invited to team up with the Avengers and their allies and live out your superhero dreams. Avengers Campus is comprised of several heroic locations, each hosted by a different Avenger to share their unique powers, technology and knowledge with recruits."



"We are so excited to soon welcome our guests to Avengers Campus, our first land dedicated to superheroes," Ken Potrock, the president of Disneyland Resort, said in a news release. "Here, our cast members will unite to help guests of all ages find their superpowers and create special memories."

The new superhero-themed land replaced A Bug's Land, which was based on the hit animated film "A Bug's Life."

Disney announced last month that Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will reopen on April 30 with limited capacity. Under current state guidelines, only California residents can attend the parks.

All visitors ages 3 and up will require a reservation. Events that draw large group gatherings, such as parades, will not resume immediately.

The parks in Southern California closed on March 14, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
