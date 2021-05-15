Lion King

Disney live-streaming 'A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King' from Animal Kingdom

Watch Disney's "A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King" live at 12:25 p.m. ET | 11:25 a.m. CT | 9:25 a.m. PT.

"A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King" will debut May 15, 2021, at Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park. (Matt Stroshane/Disney Parks)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Calling all "Lion King" lovers! Here's your chance to watch "A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King," a Broadway-style show filled with songs, pageantry and puppetry that celebrates "The Lion King," at Walt Disney World.

The show is officially opening in the park on Saturday, May 15. Because of physical distancing measures in the park, Disney is providing a one-time live viewing opportunity for those who can't make it in to see the show.

This new version of the show incorporates changes to accommodate safety protocols in place in the park. The choreography has been modified, and the acrobatics have been pared down, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Watch Walt Disney World's "A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King" here on this page or wherever you stream -- Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku -- on Saturday, May 15, at 12:25 p.m. ET | 11:25 a.m. CT | 9:25 a.m. PT.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneylion kingfun stuffdisney world
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
LION KING
Beyonce's album 'Black Is King' coming exclusively to Disney+
Beyonce special on ABC gives inside look at 'Lion King' album
A timeline of live-action Disney movies
'Lion King' cast talks reinventing beloved classic 'Hakuna Matata'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WEATHER: Nice weekend on tap with warm week ahead
Cooper lifts gathering limits and most mask rules
1 hurt in Fuquay-Varina shooting: Deputies
NC schools say they need to talk about race, but disagree on how
Gas slowly returning to pumps in North Carolina
Man ghosts Chapel Hill woman who paid him for backyard work
VIDEO: Children take cover as 50 shots are fired in NC neighborhood
Show More
Walmart drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated shoppers
Gas price gouging complaints top 800 here in NC, AG says
Plans in place to create network of electric vehicle charging stations in NC
Warm weather brings potential exposure to flesh-eating bacteria
New jobs, expanded facilities part of Triangle transformation
More TOP STORIES News