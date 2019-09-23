disney+ streaming service

Disney Plus preorder starts ahead of November launch of Disney streaming service

BURBANK, Calif. -- Disney superfans can get one step closer to the company's upcoming Disney+ streaming service, which is now available for public preorder.

Customers who sign up for the service on DisneyPlus.com have the option of purchasing monthly and annual subscriptions, priced respectively at $6.99 and $69.99, with a seven-day free trial beginning Nov. 12.

In the United States, the company will also offer a bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu with ads for $12.99 per month. The bundle offer is not included in the preorder and must be purchased at launch on Nov. 12.

Disney+ includes original series and films as well as access to Disney's vast library of content from Walt Disney Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar and National Geographic. Disney+ will release more than 25 original series and ten original films within the first year of launch; click here to learn more about the original streaming content on Disney's slate.

Subscribers will be able to stream Disney+ on mobile and connected TV devices at launch, including gaming consoles, streaming media players and smart televisions. Subscribers will enjoy commercial-free viewing, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads, personalized recommendations and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles that have an easy-to-navigate, child-friendly interface to access age-appropriate content.

Disney+ is scheduled to launch on Nov. 12, 2019, in the United States.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondisneydisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Disney+ what to know: Price, release date, shows
'Lady and the Tramp' and other trailers released during Disney's D23 Expo
D23 2019 Expo: All announcements from Disney fan event
Hilary Duff returning for 'Lizzie McGuire' spinoff on Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
69-year-old Harnett County man drowns at Topsail Beach
Tropical Storm Karen forms in Atlantic Ocean
La Fiesta Del Pueblo draws large crowd to downtown Raleigh
Crash involving horse-trailer causing backups in Cumberland County
Four displaced after Durham apartment fire
Emergency water line repair causes road closures at Brier Creek
Driver killed in Harnett County crash
Show More
Health warning issued for potential meningitis case on Cumberland County college campus
Centerfest celebrates 45 years in Durham
Antonio Brown says he will no longer play in NFL
Armstrong: Mountaineers are King of the Hill
Wake County inmate goes missing during work release
More TOP STORIES News