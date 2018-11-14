ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Disney releases new 'Dumbo' trailer for upcoming live-action adaptation

(Walt Disney Studios)

Calling all "Dumbo" fans, the new trailer for Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation is here!


The live-action "Dumbo" expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus.

But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.

The film is directed by Tim Burton and features a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. It utilizes state-of-the-art visual effects to portray Dumbo and many of his four-legged counterparts.

"Dumbo" hits theaters on March 29, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie newsdisneytrailers
Related
Disney's live-action 'Dumbo' gets teaser trailer
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards winners
CMAs pay tribute to 12 victims of Thousand Oaks mass shooting
Oysters and beer, jazz and techno: 3 budget-friendly events in Durham this weekend
'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' to air on ABC next week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 arrested after woman hit from behind, robbed outside TJ Maxx in Wake Forest
Victims in Johnston Co. triple murder were family members, friends of suspect
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards winners
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence in LA
Butner authorities arrest two men after 85-year old woman robbed in parking lot
Shocked Lumberton residents remain 'hopeful' missing girl found safe
In DC, Gov. Cooper pitches Congress, Trump administration on hurricane relief
Two months after Florence, rebuilding continues for Robeson residents
Show More
Raleigh neighborhood collaborative looks to help displaced fire victims
NC State adds Jim Valvano name to storied Reynolds Coliseum
Intermittent fasting: What is it and is it right for you?
Yoga studio to stretch into the heart of Raleigh during Christmas Parade
Clayton Riverwalk closed, greenway flooded from recent rainfall
More News