disney+ streaming service

Disney to offer $12.99 monthly bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu streaming services

BURBANK, Calif. -- When The Walt Disney Company launches its Disney+ streaming service later this year, users will have the option to subscribe to a package that also includes Hulu and ESPN+ for a discount.

The company announced Tuesday that its bundle of the three streaming services will $12.99 per month.

A subscription to just Disney+, which will feature content from Walt Disney Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar and National Geographic, will cost $6.99, the company had previously announced.

Hulu, which features general entertainment fare compared to family-oriented Disney+, starts at $5.99 per month, and ESPN+ starts at $4.99 per month. Disney owns ESPN and recently took full operational control of Hulu.

Disney is making the bundle available Nov. 12, the same day Disney+ is set to launch.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthulutelevisionbusinessdisneyespndisney+ streaming service
RELATED
Disney+ what to know: Price, release date, shows
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Disney takes full operational control of Hulu
'Star Wars' fans get 1st look at 'The Mandalorian' streaming series
Disney+ what to know: Price, release date, shows
'The Simpsons' to stream exclusively on Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girls night out turns into 'nightmare' after Wake woman shot in car
Missing South Carolina 5-year-old believed to be dead
Advocates: Military rape reporting tool does little for retaliation
Mom works to change truck underride laws after crash that killed teens
Video: Pet sitter throws puppy to ground at California home
Parkland shooting investigator shares 'lessons learned' in NC
Wake County inmate back in custody after being mistakenly released
Show More
Girl with special needs dies after being left in hot car in SC
'Our world went to hell:' UNCC shooting victim fights for gun control
How to save money this back-to-school shopping season
Cyntoia Brown to leave prison after being granted clemency
CVS targeting Amazon shoppers with its own delivery service
More TOP STORIES News