Disney to transform Splash Mountain to "The Princess and the Frog" theme at California, Florida parks

Disney officials said the ride would no longer be tied to the 1946 movie, "Song of the South," which many view as racist.
The Splash Mountain attraction at Disneyland Resort in Southern California and the Magic Kingdom park in Florida will be transformed to align with "The Princess and the Frog" film, Disney officials announced Thursday.

Disney officials said the ride would no longer be tied to the 1946 movie, "Song of the South," which many view as racist. Instead, the revamped rides will now center around the characters and theme of the 2009 Disney animated film, including Princess Tiana. The story will pick up after the final kiss in the movie and follows Tiana and Louis and they prepare for their first Mardi Gras performance.

"It is really exciting to know that Princess Tiana's presence in both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom will finally be fully realized! As passionate as I am about what we created, I know the fans are going to to be over the moon. The Imagineers are giving us the Princess and the Frog Mardis Gras celebration we've been waiting for, and I'm here for it!" the actress who voices Princess Tiana, Anika Noni Rose, said in a statement.

Disney calls the new concept inclusive and says it will speak to the diversity of the millions of people who visit Disney parks each year.

Though an exact timetable for when construction will start or be completed was not provided, Imagineers have been working on the project since last year, according to Disney's website.

Disneyland Resort has announced it will delay the reopening of the popular tourist destination in Anaheim.



The news comes one day after officials announced that it will delay the reopening of its Anaheim park and hotels. No new date was given. The Downtown Disney District in Anahiem, however, is set to reopen on July 9.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
