Disney World increases cost of annual passes ahead of Star Wars land opening

By ABC7.com staff
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Just ahead of the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Orlando, Disney World has increased the cost of its annual park passes.

The Platinum pass went up by $225 to now stand at $1,119 and the Platinum Plus pass went up by $225 to $1,219.

Premier Passport increased by $150 to $2,099.

The new Star Wars-themed land opens in late August in Orlando.

Platinum, Platinum Plus and Premier annual passholders will get early access to the attraction.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
