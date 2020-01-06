Disney's 'Frozen 2' becomes highest-grossing film directed by a woman

"Frozen 2'' on Sunday reached $1.33 billion in the box office, making it the highest-grossing film ever directed by a woman in worldwide ticket sales.Jennifer Lee co-directed both "Frozen" films with Chris Buck and now runs Disney Animation.With this accolade, she surpassed her own record from the first "Frozen" at $1.28 billion."Frozen 2" also charts as the highest-grossing animated film, so long as you don't count last year's "Lion King," which finished at $1.66 billion.Disney considers that remake live-action even though it was largely computer-generated.Disney is the parent company of ABC.