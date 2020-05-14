Coronavirus

Disney's 'Frozen' will not reopen on Broadway after COVID-19

NEW YORK CITY -- The big budget musical "Frozen" will not reopen when Broadway theaters restart, marking the first time an established show has been felled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Disney show opened in March 2018 and placed among the top five Broadway productions for both gross and attendance over both years it ran, often pulling in over $1 million, and even $2 million a week.


Until now, only shows that were waiting to officially open have announced postponements or cancellations. Disney still has "The Lion King" and "Aladdin" on Broadway and five productions of "Frozen" worldwide.

Actors' Equity Association, which represents 51,000 actors and stage managers, reacted with dismay to the news and urged New York and national politicians to rescue the arts sector.

"Today's news should be an all hands-on-deck moment for Gov. (Mario) Cuomo, Mayor (Bill) De Blasio and Congress," said Mary McColl, executive director. "The arts and entertainment sector drives the economy of New York, just like it does in cities and towns across the country. Decisions made in the days and weeks ahead will shape the future of the arts sector for years to come. Public officials at all levels must think much more boldly about supporting the arts or our entire economy will be slower to recover."

Disney Theatrical gets no corporate subsidy from the Walt Disney Company and its stage shows must be financially self-sustaining.

Although an exact date for performances to resume on Broadway has yet to be determined, Broadway producers are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for shows through Sept. 6.


Broadway performances were suspended on March 12 after Cuomo imposed a ban on gatherings of 500 or more people. There were 31 productions running, including eight new shows in previews and another eight shows in rehearsals preparing for the spring season.

Some shows like an upcoming revival of Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite" starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, as well as a musical about Michael Jackson, have pushed their production to next year.

Other shows scheduled to open this spring have abandoned their plans, including "Hangmen" and a revival of Edward Albee's "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalfrozen the musicalhospitalsu.s. & worldbroadway
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Community updates: Cary cancels summer camps through July 3
To-go boozy slushies at new drive-in on Long Island
LATEST: Free testing available for all NC correctional staff
NC religious leaders rally to file lawsuit against Gov. Cooper
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Free testing available for all NC correctional staff
NC religious leaders rally to file lawsuit against Gov. Cooper
Sen. Burr temporarily steps aside as Senate Intelligence chairman
FPD searching for 3 men who robbed pizza delivery driver
McConnell hits Democrats' 'totally unserious' coronavirus relief bill
Suspect in Raleigh officer-involved shooting identified
The dos and don'ts of buying and wearing a face mask
Show More
What does 'unmasking' someone in an intel report mean?
Virus whistleblower tells lawmakers US lacks vaccine plan
Big Weather's Big Recipe: Spicy beans and rice
The 411: Custom avatars now on Facebook
Sanford cheerleader battling COVID-19 symptoms for nearly 2 months
More TOP STORIES News