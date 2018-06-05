CANCER

Woman who appeared on HGTV finds out she has cancer after a doctor watching spots a lump on her throat

Doctor alerts woman on HGTV of lump. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 5, 2018. (WPVI)

A surgeon who noticed something wrong with a woman he saw on television went on a mission to find her and may have ended up saving her life in the process.

Nicole McGuiness was featured on HGTV's 'Beachfront Bargain Hunt.'

Dr. Eric Voigt was watching from home and noticed the 31-year-old had a lump in her neck.

He turned to Facebook to find her and raise his concerns.

McGuiness then followed up with her doctor and learned she had thyroid cancer.

This comes after her three-year battle with glioblastoma.

McGuiness said on Good Morning America Tuesday that she stayed positive during that fight and will do the same this time around.

She also said she is undergoing treatment and plans to stay in touch with Dr. Voigt.
