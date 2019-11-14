disney+ streaming service

Docu-series 'Pick of the Litter' about California guide dogs coming to Disney+

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. -- Some California puppies that are helping make the world a better place by training to work as guide dogs when they grow up are now part of the Disney family.

RELATED: Disney+: What to know about price, release date, shows and more

Their journey to become Guide Dogs for the Blind in San Rafael is the subject of a new docu-series called "Pick of the Litter" on Disney+.

The series is based on the 2018 award-winning documentary film with the same name.

Guide Dogs for the Blind shared a post on Facebook saying, "We are thrilled to share that the 'Pick of the Litter' docu-series on Disney+ is slated to launch on December 20th!"

The series follows the ups and downs of an adorable group of six dogs on their quest to become guides for Guide Dogs for the Blind, including learning good manners.

Guide Dogs for the Blind calls it the "ultimate canine career."

The nonprofit teamed up with filmmakers Dana Nachman and Don Hardy for the new documentary series on Disney+.

RELATED: Bay Area filmmakers feature cuteness, competition in new movie about Guide Dogs for the Blind

"We are delighted that the series captures both sides of the harness by showcasing the people who love, train, and are paired with GDB dogs," said GDB. "Thanks to the folks at Disney+ and ABC studios for giving a new platform to share our life-changing mission!"

Learn more about Disney + here.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentd23dogstelevisionpixardisneymovie newsdocumentarylucasfilmmarveldisney+ streaming servicepuppy
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Marvel Hero Project's Elijah Lee Fights for Abused Children
Disney Plus hits 10M subscribers in 1 day
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
Police: Suspects linked to 3 gas station robberies in Wake, Johnston counties
Suspect shot dead in Wilson robbery tried to sexually assault worker, police say
Save big in the stores by doing this one simple thing
Northampton County deputy responding to call dies in crash
Raleigh dog owners urge city to save Dorothea Dix Dog Park
Small plane flips after veering off runway in Harnett County
Show More
NC State expanding Community College Collaboration Program
Nashville man found dead, girlfriend bound in apparent armed robbery
Parents of teen hit, killed in Holly Springs speak on loss
Saugus High students describe chaotic scene as gunman opens fire
$1B development plan announced for midtown Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News