television

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' co-star Beth Chapman in medically induced coma, family says

By Danny Clemens
HONOLULU -- Reality television personality Beth Chapman has been placed in a medically induced coma, according to her husband.

Duane Chapman, best known for his A&E reality show "Dog the Bounty Hunter," posted an article from Honolulu television station KGMB about his wife's medical condition to his Facebook page late Saturday. Citing a statement from the Chapman family, KGMB reported that Beth Chapman had been admitted to The Queen's Medical Center's intensive care unit and is in the coma.

"Prayers please," Duane Chapman wrote on Facebook.



The specific conditions surrounding Saturday's developments are not immediately clear; Beth Chapman was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017. She last posted to Twitter Saturday afternoon about her husband mowing the lawn, just hours before news of her condition broke.

The couple starred for eight seasons on "Dog the Bounty Hunter," which focused on their bail bond and bounty-hunting businesses. After the series was canceled in 2012, the couple Chapmans starred in "Dog and Beth: On the Hunt" on Country Music Television. They're slated to appear on the WGN America series "Dog's Most Wanted."

They announced earlier this year that they would be closing the Honolulu bail bonds office made famous on their television series because the building was being demolished but were looking at other offices.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthawaiitelevisionu.s. & worldcancerreality television
TELEVISION
Wallendas reflect on 2017 accident ahead of Times Square stunt
Judge orders special prosecutor to review Jussie Smollett case
ABC casting new Ryan Reynolds-produced game show 'Don't'
Edith González, Mexican soap opera star, dies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Shooting at Durham Indian restaurant after-hours party resulted from argument
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Fayetteville man shot, killed near Hope Mills night club, police say
President Trump delays ICE raids for 2 weeks
2 injured in Raleigh shooting
100-year-old Johnston County man gets birthday wish
North Carolina lawmakers prepare to vote on House Bill 370
Show More
NY man becomes 11th to die on Dominican Republic vacation
Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled, may contain metal
Raleigh police searching for suspect connected to string of robberies
WEEKEND EVENTS: PickleFest, pop up market and film festival
Wade Avenue stretch reopens after water main break
More TOP STORIES News