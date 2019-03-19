Don't miss these 2 top films leaving Apex theaters soon

It's often hard to predict when the movie you planned to see on the big screen will leave your local theater. Factors like ticket sales and distribution contracts figure into the equation, but in general, movies can stay in theaters anywhere from a mere two weeks to many months.
Read on for the highest-rated "old" new releases still screening in Apex theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release in December of 2018. The New York Times' Lawrence Ware said, "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," while David Sims of the Atlantic noted, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."
Isn't It Romantic
For a long time, Natalie, an Australian architect living in New York City, had always believed that what she had seen in rom-coms is all fantasy. But after thwarting a mugger at a subway station only to be knocked out while fleeing, Natalie wakes up and discovers that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare -- a romantic comedy -- and she is the leading lady.
With a Tomatometer Score of 70 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Isn't It Romantic" is well worth a watch. "Unlike other movies where women bang their heads, this one's got a brain," according to Johnny Oleksinski of the New York Post, while New York Magazine/Vulture's Bilge Ebiri said, "It's the 'Inception' of rom-coms. Sort of."
---
