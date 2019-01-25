Don't miss these 3 top action movies screening around Cary

Read on for the top-ranked action films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a Spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
The flick garnered an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature.
The Kid Who Would Be King
A band of kids embark on an epic quest to thwart a medieval menace.
Set to be released on Friday, Jan. 25, "The Kid Who Would Be King" already has a critical approval rating of 88 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with a consensus that, "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."
Aquaman
Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.
With a 64 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus indicates that, "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up a CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."
