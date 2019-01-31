Don't miss these 3 top action movies screening around Cary

Here are the top-ranked action films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
It won for Best Animated picture at the Golden Globes and is nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Film.
You can catch it at Frank Theatres Parkside Town Commons Stadium 11 (1140 Parkside Main St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 6; and Regal Crossroads Stadium 20 & IMAX (501 Caitboo Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Kid Who Would Be King
Alex thinks he's just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights and, together with the legendary wizard Merlin, take on the wicked enchantress Morgana. With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.
With a critical approval rating of 86 percent and an audience score of 71 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Kid Who Would Be King" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures - and repurposes a timeless legend - for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."
You can catch it at Frank Theatres Parkside Town Commons Stadium 11 (1140 Parkside Main St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 6; and Regal Crossroads Stadium 20 & IMAX (501 Caitboo Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Aquaman
Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by the power-hungry King Orm. With a vast army at his disposal, Orm plans to conquer the remaining oceanic people -- and then the surface world. Standing in his way is Aquaman, Orm's half-human, half-Atlantean brother and true heir to the throne. With help from royal counselor Vulko, Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and embrace his destiny as protector of the deep.
With a critical approval rating of 64 percent and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch, with a consensus that "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."
Get a piece of the action at Frank Theatres Parkside Town Commons Stadium 11 (1140 Parkside Main St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 6; Regal Crossroads Stadium 20 & IMAX (501 Caitboo Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.