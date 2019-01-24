Don't miss these 3 top dramas screening around Fayetteville

Here are the top-ranked drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Stan & Ollie
With their golden era long behind them, comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille and Ida (a formidable double act in their own right) the pair's love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Stan & Ollie" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 28. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Stan & Ollie' pays tribute to a pair of beloved entertainers with an affectionate look behind the scenes -- and a moving look at the burdens and blessings of a creative bond."
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14. Per the site's overview of critic reviews, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
Creed II
Follows Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with new found fame, issues with his family and his continuing quest to become a champion.
With a critical approval rating of 83 percent and an audience score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has been getting attention since its release on Nov. 21. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Creed II''s adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."
