Don't miss these 3 top-rated movies screening around Raleigh

Need date night ideas? Don't miss this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Raleigh.Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes . (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database ; showtimes via Fandango .)Boasting a critical approval rating of 98 percent and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on June 29, with a consensus that "'Won't You Be My Neighbor?' takes a fittingly patient and honest look at the life and legacy of a television pioneer whose work has enriched generations." In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh (2116 New Bern Ave., Suite D) at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."It's screening at AMC Classic Blueridge 14 (600 Blue Ridge Road) and Regal North Hills Stadium 14 (4150 Main at North Hills St.) through Thursday, Feb. 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."Interested? It's playing at AMC Classic Blueridge 14 (600 Blue Ridge Road) through Thursday, Feb. 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets