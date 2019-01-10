Don't miss these 4 top dramas screening around Raleigh

Read on for the top-ranked drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 61 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14. Per the site's critical consensus, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
You can catch it at Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh (2116 New Bern Ave., Suite D) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Creed II
Follows Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with new found fame, issues with his family, and his continuing quest to become a champion.
With an 83 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 61 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has proven a solid option since its release on Nov. 21, with a consensus that "'Creed II''s adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."
It's screening at Regal North Hills Stadium 14 (4150 Main at North Hills St.) through Friday, Jan. 11. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called "The Negro Motorist Green Book."
With an 81 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has proven a solid option since its release on Nov. 16. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
It's screening at Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh (2116 New Bern Ave., Suite D) through Thursday, Jan. 17 and Regal North Hills Stadium 14 (4150 Main at North Hills St.) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet - finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a 62 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."
Get a piece of the action at Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh (2116 New Bern Ave., Suite D) and Regal North Hills Stadium 14 (4150 Main at North Hills St.) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.