Don't miss these 5 top-rated movies screening around Fayetteville

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse." As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14.
Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action." It recently won Best Animated Movie at the Golden Globes.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this "Transformers" prequel has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 21.
The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
Creed II
Follows Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with new found fame, issues with his family, and his continuing quest to become a champion.
With a critical approval rating of 83 percent and an audience score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release on Nov. 21. The site's critical consensus has it that the film's "adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."
Aquaman
Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.
With a critical approval rating of 65 percent and an audience score of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch, with a consensus that "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."
The movie was the highest grossing film for the third straight week last week.
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet - finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a critical approval rating of 62 percent and an audience score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch, with a consensus that "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."
Rami Malek, who plays Mercury in the film, won Best Actor at the Golden Globes, and the film won Best Drama.
