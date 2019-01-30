Don't miss these 5 top-rated movies screening around Raleigh

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
The Princess Bride
In this enchantingly cracked fairy tale, the beautiful Princess Buttercup and the dashing Westley must overcome staggering odds to find happiness amid six-fingered swordsmen, murderous princes, Sicilians and rodents of unusual size. But even death can't stop these true lovebirds from triumphing.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this '80s throwback is a must-see. Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "A delightfully postmodern fairy tale, 'The Princess Bride' is a deft, intelligent mix of swashbuckling, romance and comedy that takes an age-old damsel-in-distress story and makes it fresh."
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14, winning the Golden Globe and getting an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."
Three Identical Strangers
New York, 1980: three complete strangers accidentally discover that they're identical triplets, separated at birth. The 19-year-olds' joyous reunion catapults them to international fame, but also unlocks an extraordinary and disturbing secret that goes beyond their own lives -- and could transform our understanding of human nature forever.
With a critical approval rating of 96 percent and an audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Three Identical Strangers" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on June 29. The site's critical consensus has it that "Surreal and surprising, 'Three Identical Strangers' effectively questions the nature of reality and identity."
RBG
Through intimate interviews and unprecedented access to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life outside the court, RBG tells the electric story of Ginsburg's consuming love affairs with both the Constitution and her beloved husband Marty -- and of a life's work that led her to become an icon of justice in the highest court in the land.
With a 95 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "RBG" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on May 25. The site's critical consensus notes that "'RBG' might be preaching to the choir of viewers who admire Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, but it does so effectively." The film received an Oscar nod for Best Documentary Feature.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14. Per the site's critical consensus, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars." The movie has received a total of 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.
