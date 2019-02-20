Don't miss these 5 top-rated movies screening around Raleigh

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
The Hate U Give
Raised in a poverty-stricken slum, a 16-year-old girl named Starr now attends a suburban prep school. After she witnesses a police officer shoot her unarmed best friend, she's torn between her two very different worlds as she tries to speak her truth.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Hate U Give" has been a must-watch since its release in October of 2018. The Chicago Sun-Times's Richard Roeper said, "Tillman has an excellent touch for the quietly impactful scenes with Starr and her family, as well as the news footage-style depictions of marches and protests that go sideways," while Ben Sachs of the Chicago Reader noted, "The filmmakers understand their characters so thoroughly that the insights seem to grow organically from their experiences. This is American studio filmmaking at its finest."
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release in December of 2018. The New York Times's Lawrence Ware said, "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," while David Sims of the Atlantic noted, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."
La Bamba
The biographical story of the rise from nowhere of singer Ritchie Valens whose life was cut short by a plane crash.
With a Tomatometer Score of 96 percent and an Audience Score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this '80s throwback is a must-see. "An enjoyable if slightly innocuous biopic based on the brief life and short-lived fame of teen rock 'n' roll idol Richie Valens," noted Nigel Floyd of Time Out, while Variety's Variety Staff said, "La Bamba is engrossing throughout and boasts numerous fine performances."
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
The recently released "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" already has a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. "'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' brings the franchise to a close with an affectionate chapter that continues the adventures of the Viking boy-turned-chief Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and his faithful dragon Toothless," noted Jake Coyle of the Associated Press.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the queen's favorite.
With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 65 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release in December of 2018. The New York Times' A.O. Scott said, "Weisz and Stone are both brilliantly witty and nimble, but Colman's performance is nothing short of sublime," while David Sims of the Atlantic said, "Despite its period setting, 'The Favourite' just might be Lanthimos's most trenchant and relevant work yet."
