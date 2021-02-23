DPAC releases upcoming Broadway schedule; Hamilton, some other shows postponed to 2022

DPAC remains closed at this time, but a message on its website said leaders are working every day to reopen the theater as soon as possible.
Below is the upcoming schedule for the Broadway season. If you had tickets for a performance that has been rescheduled, your tickets will remain valid. If you have any questions, you should email customerservice@dpacnc.com.
- Oct. 5-10: The Band's Visit
- Oct. 19-24: Tootsie
- Nov. 9-14: Escape to Margaritaville
- Dec. 7-12: Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations
- Dec. 28-Jan. 2: 1776
- Feb. 22-27, 2022: Hadestown
- Mar. 29-Apr. 3, 2022: Oklahoma!
- Apr. 19-24, 2022: Pretty Woman: The Musical
- May 3-8, 2022: My Fair Lady
- May 17-June 5, 2022: Hamilton
- June 14-19, 2022: Jesus Christ Superstar
- Aug. 2-7, 2022: Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird
More information about ticketing for each show can be found at DPACNC.com.