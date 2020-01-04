Arts & Entertainment

DPAC sets annual attendance record in 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- If taking in a show at the Durham Performing Arts Center is part of your plans for the new year, you're probably not alone.

The popular Durham venue set an attendance record in 2019.

More than 522,000 guests attended 239 events last year, including Broadway musicals, concerts and more.

That's the highest attendance for a calendar year since DPAC opened in 2008.



DPAC continues to be ranked among the top five theaters in America by three leading national magazines.

Its total economic impact pumped more $127 million into the local economy.
