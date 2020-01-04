DPAC sets annual attendance record in 2019

The popular Durham venue set an attendance record in 2019.
More than 522,000 guests attended 239 events last year, including Broadway musicals, concerts and more.
That's the highest attendance for a calendar year since DPAC opened in 2008.
Thank you to all of the fantastic shows, performers, and their fans that we have hosted in 2019.https://t.co/AAUhSI6Hq6 pic.twitter.com/4SxSt68ttz— DPAC (@DPAC) January 3, 2020
DPAC continues to be ranked among the top five theaters in America by three leading national magazines.
Its total economic impact pumped more $127 million into the local economy.