Thehas revealed the 8 musicals that will be part of 2018-19. It's a mixture of new productions and classic musicals.While DPAC announcedwould be a part of the season last year, they've now revealed the dates for the production. Hamilton will be the first musical of the new season, runningis the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton and the nation's first Treasury Secretary. In 2016 the Broadway smash won 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical. A public on-sale date forhas not yet been announced.Here a look at the 7 other shows that will make up the SunTrust Broadway Season.The heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family.In the last days of the Vietnam War, 17-year-old Kim is forced to work in a bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer. There she meets and falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For 3 years, Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he's fathered a son.Roald Dahl's amazing tale is now Durham's golden ticket! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket."Winner of six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical & 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre AlbumA letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.Inspired by the beloved films, this dazzling show will transport you from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out on a journey to discover the mystery of her past.Winner of 4 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, this new production pays tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion.The beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater, "Memory."