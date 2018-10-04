DPAC

DPAC wins Theater of the Year award

Julie Wilson goes behind the scenes at the DPAC.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham is home to the best theater in the country, according to International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA).

IEBA awarded DPAC the 2018 Theater of the Year award during the group's annual conference Oct. 2.

"It's a great honor for all of Durham, from the City leaders who envisioned and built this great theater, to all of Durham's residents who so proudly welcome almost 500,000 guests a year to a vibrant Downtown Durham full of energy and diversity that is unique in the region," DPAC's General Manager Bob Klaus said.

Seven other theaters were nominated for the award. The other nominees were located in Washington D.C., New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, and Minneapolis.

"It was great to be nominated for this award - and especially to have won the first time being nominated," DPAC's Director of Programming Brad Saks said. "We are grateful for the partnership we have with the City of Durham as well as with the many promoters we work with to bring memorable events to DPAC."

DPAC opened in November 2008. In the most recent theater season, DPAC held 219 events with a total attendance of 488,900 guests and 130 sellout performances.

Note: Video attached to this article is from a previous story.
