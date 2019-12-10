Dreamville Festival tickets go on sale Wednesday

J. Cole announced Tuesday that tickets for the festival go on sale to the general public Wednesday at 12 p.m.
The festival will take place at Dorthea Dix Park in Raleigh on Saturday, April 4.
The lineup for the one-day festival has not yet been announced. Last year the lineup featured, J. Cole, SZA, Big Sean, 21 Savage, 6LACK, Nelly and many more.
J. Cole is an award winning musician who was born in Fayetteville. He currently lives in Raleigh with his wife and son.