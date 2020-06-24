entertainment

Triangle's first food truck drive-in movie theater opening in RTP this weekend

By Emily Padula
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Triangle's first food truck drive-in movie theater will open this weekend, right at a parking lot in RTP.

The parking lot of Frontier RTP will turn into a socially distanced drive-in movie theater complete with a selection of local food trucks.

It's all happening in the parking lot of 700 Park Offices Drive in RTP on Friday and Saturday.

Friday, June 26
Movie: Space Jam
Food Trucks: Chirba Chirba, Gussy's and Bruster's Ice Cream

Saturday, June 27
Movie: Forrest Gump
Food Trucks: Bulkogi, Chick N Que and Bruster's Ice Cream

The lot opens at 7 p.m with the flick starting at 9 p.m.

The movies are free but you will have the buy a parking pass for you car. The parking pass fee is $20, no matter the car size or amount of people inside. Those without a parking pass purchased in advance cannot attend.

All profits from the parking passes will be donated to a different nonprofit each month.

This month's cause is Emancipate NC, which supports North Carolina's people as they free themselves from mass incarceration and structural racism.

You can order food ahead of time online or when you arrive. Any food purchases will be delivered to your car window.

The event asks guests stay in their cars for the duration of the movie except for using the restroom.

