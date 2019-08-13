RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A new entertainment destination is set to open in Raleigh.
Drive Shack, the second in the country, will open its doors to the public Friday, August 23.
Drive Shack is an interactive driving range that mixed traditional golf with augmented reality, video games, food and drinks!
The Raleigh location is tucked away between NC-54 and Interstate 40.
SEE ALSO: Why interactive driving range company Drive Shack picked Raleigh
It's a 65,000-square-foot facility that has three driving ranges, 96 bays, a restaurant, a bar, retro arcade games and a rooftop space with spectacular views of the city.
If you're interested, but you're not much of a golfer, do not fear. Drive Shack's golf game is fun for all experience and skill levels.
Plus, you don't even have to have your own golfing equipment.
"We have all the golf clubs that you need. they're actually TaylorMade. We have men, women and children, and they're all included," an employee said.
Drive Shack will be open seven days a week. It will close at midnight Sunday-Thursday, but stay open until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
For pricing information, click here.
WATCH: Take a virtual tour
Drive Shack in Raleigh will open August 23
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News