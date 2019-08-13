Arts & Entertainment

Drive Shack in Raleigh will open August 23

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A new entertainment destination is set to open in Raleigh.

Drive Shack, the second in the country, will open its doors to the public Friday, August 23.

Drive Shack is an interactive driving range that mixed traditional golf with augmented reality, video games, food and drinks!

The Raleigh location is tucked away between NC-54 and Interstate 40.

SEE ALSO: Why interactive driving range company Drive Shack picked Raleigh

It's a 65,000-square-foot facility that has three driving ranges, 96 bays, a restaurant, a bar, retro arcade games and a rooftop space with spectacular views of the city.

If you're interested, but you're not much of a golfer, do not fear. Drive Shack's golf game is fun for all experience and skill levels.

Plus, you don't even have to have your own golfing equipment.

"We have all the golf clubs that you need. they're actually TaylorMade. We have men, women and children, and they're all included," an employee said.

Drive Shack will be open seven days a week. It will close at midnight Sunday-Thursday, but stay open until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

For pricing information, click here.

WATCH: Take a virtual tour
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentraleighbarentertainmentfoodgolf
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe weather possible Tuesday afternoon in central NC
Durham girl, 3, sells lemonade, buys supplies for moms in need
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old abducted after mom was killed
Officer killed in California highway shootout
17-year-old golf phenom draws strength from his family
2M likes, 2M nuggets: Wendy's giving away free spicy nuggets
Woman seriously injured in Johnston County shooting
Show More
Man accused of stealing car with child inside turns himself in
Mayor proposes 'first-of-its-kind' gun control measure in CA
Babysitter charged after 3-year-old wanders to nearby club overnight
1 arrest made in Hoke County sweepstakes parlor killing
2 arrested following brutal attack in North Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News