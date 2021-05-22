duke university

Duke Gardens to reopen with limited capacity at beginning of June

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nature is healing. For the first time in more than a year, the Sarah P. Duke Gardens is reopening to the public starting in June -- a first since the pandemic took hold.

Starting on June 1, the gardens will open for visitors daily from 8 a.m. to dusk,

"We are excited to be able to welcome visitors to spend time in the beauty and serenity of Duke Gardens once again," said executive director Bill LeFevre, who worked with Duke University administrators to determine when and how to reopen as safely as possible.

The reopening is part of phase two of their reopening, phase one started April 1 when the gardens reopened to duke students, faculty and staff.

In accordance with state health guidelines, visitors will not be required to wear a mask unless in a crowded area and can't maintain safe social distancing.

Under Phase 2, Duke Gardens will be unable to offer walking or trolley tours, or any public gatherings.
