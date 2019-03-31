'Dumbo' live-action remake earns estimated $45M at box office over opening weekend

LOS ANGELES -- Disney's live-action remake of "Dumbo" topped the box office over its opening weekend, earning an estimated $45 million domestically from 4,259 locations against a $170 million production budget.The remake of the 1941 animated film stars Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito. Internationally, "Dumbo" grossed $71 million, with $10.7 million coming from China, $7.4 million from the U.K. and $7.2 million from Mexico.The film has a middling 53 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences gave it an A- overall, according to CinemaScore."Dumbo" bumped Jordan Peele's "Us" to second place. "Us" added $33.6 million, down only 53%, bringing its domestic total to $128.2 million in its second week. The Lupita Nyong'o doppelganger movie cost only $20 million to produce.Disney and Marvel's "Captain Marvel" landed in third place in weekend four with an additional $20.5 million. It's now earned over $350 million in North America and is expected to cross the $1 billion mark globally sometime this week.