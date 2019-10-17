DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham resident finally got his chance to solve the puzzle. Rogers-Herr Middle School Assistant Principal, Anthony White says it was a lifelong dream to be on a game show. He is a contestant on the episode airing Thursday night.
White went to an open casting call when the Wheelmobile stopped in the Triangle ten years ago but the lines were so long he never made it on stage. He tried his luck again in 2018 when the Wheelmobile returned to the Streets at Southpoint.
"We waited in line forever and we never made it to the stage," White said.
"They told me to fill out a card. They handed everybody in line a card asking for my name and what I did, what I'm interested in. I dropped it in the box like the rest of the thousands that didn't make it on stage and I was shocked when I got an email to come to auditions."
White taped his episode in California in August. He prepared by closely watching episodes and playing video games.
"I got a PlayStation game," White explained. "I was playing the Wheel of Fortune Play Station game with my daughters religiously, just watching, learning the trends and trying to figure it. It's a wonderful game show and I really enjoyed it!"
Wheel of Fortune airs at 7:30 PM on ABC11.
Rogers-Herr Middle School Assistant Principal lives lifelong dream as Wheel of Fortune contestant Thursday night
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More