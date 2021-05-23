Durham exhibit honors Sikh community and history

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham artist and mother wants to raise awareness about the Sikh community through a series of mixed media at the Golden Belt campus in Durham."They are part of this community," said artist Shanny Kohli.The exhibit features 15 pieces that together tell the story of Sikhs.The artwork shows a range of different representations of the ten Sikh Gurus and their teachings, which "underscore equality, fighting, against injustice and uplifting our fellow humans in need," according to the bio at the start of the exhibit.Kohli said there is a Sikh temple in Durham and many Sikhs live in Cary and Morrisville."A lot of times people get confused when they look at their appearance as the 'Brown people,'" Shanny said. "Then they get confused that maybe they're Hindus or maybe they're Muslims but actually all Brown people don't belong to the same background."Some of the works are hand-done; others are purely digital.The exhibit will be at the Golden Belt campus through June.