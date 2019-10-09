Durham students discover whole new world with Disney's Aladdin cast

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Musical theater students in Durham have fresh inspiration and new skills to showcase on stage at their high schools after receiving special coaching from the DPAC cast of Disney's Aladdin.
Cast members of the hit Broadway musical invited Durham students to attend an educational workshop on Tuesday at the Carolina Theatre.
The workshop focused on the three elements of musical theater: singing, acting and dancing.
Aladdin is on stage at DPAC through Oct. 26th.
The event is part of the Education and Community Engagement partnership between DPAC and the Carolina Theatre.
Disney is the parent company of ABC11.
