dpac

Durham students discover whole new world with Disney's Aladdin cast

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Musical theater students in Durham have fresh inspiration and new skills to showcase on stage at their high schools after receiving special coaching from the DPAC cast of Disney's Aladdin.

Cast members of the hit Broadway musical invited Durham students to attend an educational workshop on Tuesday at the Carolina Theatre.

The workshop focused on the three elements of musical theater: singing, acting and dancing.

Aladdin is on stage at DPAC through Oct. 26th.

The event is part of the Education and Community Engagement partnership between DPAC and the Carolina Theatre.

Click here for ticket information.

In addition, a select number of seats will be sold at $25 each.

A lottery will happen online the day prior to each performance from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

To enter, click here.

Disney is the parent company of ABC11.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdurhamdisneydpacaladdin on broadwaydurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DPAC
ABC11 Together Perspectives for July 21, 2019
WATCH: The Magic of Broadway comes to DPAC
ABC11's and DPAC SunTrust Broadway Special
Sanford dancer takes stage as 'Cats' opens at DPAC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom of boy with special needs says shower 'fix' made bathroom unsafe
View the election results here
Police ID man accused of killing woman in Durham hit-and-run
Raleigh church's community garden donates half of what's grown
Raleigh Mayoral Election: Meet the candidates
STDs at an all-time high, condom use down, CDC says
Popular horse-drawn carriage tours return to Fayetteville
Show More
These 'smart collars' and 'smart vests' help in training guide dogs
Durham Election Day: What you need to know
Troubleshooter helps man get $800 for broken iPhone
Cumberland County recovering 3 years after Hurricane Matthew
310,000 people in NC spending half of their income on housing
More TOP STORIES News