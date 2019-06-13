Edith González, Mexican soap opera star, dies

MEXICO CITY -- Edith González, star of soap operas "Corazón Salvaje," "Palabra de mujer" and "Mujer de madera" as well as "Eva la trailera" and "Las Bravo," died on Thursday at the age of 54 .The National Association of Actors confirmed her death Thursday morning."Our condolences to your family and friends," said the organization of which González was a member.The actress also stood out as the protagonist of the musical "Adventurer" and the films "Salon Mexico," "But I'm still the king" and "Goodbye, Lagunilla, Goodbye."González, who was born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, on Dec. 10, 1964, had ovarian cancer since 2016. From then on, she was a spokesperson for the patients with this disease."I took along with my family the responsibility to live and live in love and joy," she told the press in April on statements about her state of health.